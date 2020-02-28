The original pool was rebuilt as part of the renovation. Landscaping runs right up to the water’s edge, creating a pond-like ambiance.
The Iron Moss tables in the bunker are 12mm (1/2 inch)
In 2014, Jeff and Karen Gunning began researching building another house, hoping to create a single, contained volume without compromising their retirement funds. The resulting Tree House comprises three pitched volumes with cutaways to create a porch in phase one and recessed window planter ledges in phase two. Simple wood columns provide support.
Living spaces face the sunny northern garden while storage and service spaces are located to the south of the plan.
Beyond the living room is an inviting library. Tasteful built-ins flank the gas fireplace, while a long, plush sofa provides ample seating for gathering.
Villa Le Trident owes its name to the steep three-pronged piece of land on which it is situated. Before and after the Second World War, the likes of Picasso, Somerset Maugham, and the Windsors all paid a visit to Dierks and his stunning French getaway.
Aegean Pool House’s expansive roof structure shelters the indoor/outdoor living spaces beneath it. A freestanding stone fireplace anchors the west side of the living and dining area.
A view of the open-plan living and dining areas.
The exterior features thermally broken windows, a pivot white oak front door and Walden 12-inch LED wall lights in Textured Black Finish from Kichler Lighting.
The living room offers a touch of Nordic simplicity with a combined steel TV unit and fireplace from Space Furniture, rattan chair from IKEA, C-shape gunmetal table from Casalife, and art from Cocoon Furnishings.
The kitchen/dining space is oriented sideways, making the most of the narrow site and opening out onto the rear courtyard to create an indoor/outdoor living space.
Located on the Imingfjell mountainside in Norway, this minimalist, 785-square-foot cabin features a "hood" in response to the climate and the region’s strict building regulations.
Settled on a picturesque hillside in Somona, California, the Connect 5 residence features stunning floor-to-ceiling windows, which allow warm natural light to flood through the home.
The 500-square-foot home is designed for empty backyards in Silicon Valley. Abodu imagines the units serving as rentals, or housing for recent graduates or aging loved ones.
The living room leads up to a pitched-roof alcove, the perfect meditation and lounge space. It features a bean bag chair from GAN, and a Trifecta Table by Future Perfect.
The penthouse kitchen opens up to a two-story living room. Expansive glazing frames a city view, while the open space offers room for entertaining and access to private terrace.
Three friends transform a desert site into a charming Airstream retreat.
The corner living room overlooks northwestern views of the Transamerica Pyramid, Alcatraz, and Angel Island. The furnishings are by Minotti, including the Seymour seating system, Leslie armchairs, and the Davis ottoman.
The glass box entry was added in 1964. The home is a series of light-filled moments and lovely views of the surrounding landscape.
Lautner designed the home around multiple native trees, allowing the space to feel firmly grounded in nature. The organic features contrast with carefully integrated uses of stone, glass, and copper.
The dramatic entry features a stone-framed ocean view that creates a "portal to the Pacific" and a zen rock garden designed by WATG and David O. Design.
Another 20 loft homes are available in the concrete building starting on the second floor. These spacious residences will feature wide white oak flooring, along with restored concrete beams and columns.
Once the sun sets, the Clocktower Penthouse glows like a beautiful beacon of light.
Minarc’s GRASSsit bar stools, topped with synthetic turf recycled from football fields, sit near the barbecue.
Just off the living area is the pool—an enchanting sight while dining at the customizable table.
Consisting of three prefabricated units in West Seattle on a 5,000 square-foot lot, the Genesee Townhomes—by Method Homes and Chris Pardo Design—from 1,250-1,400 square feet, each with three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms.