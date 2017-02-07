A restoration by Scott and Scott Architects of a 1950s post and beam home located at the base of Grouse Mountain on Vancouver's north shore. Scott and Scott explains: "The house, while extensively renovated over the years, had a modest scale, well proportioned rooms and a strong connection to the wooded and mature yard. The project consists of the design and construction of the restoration and renovation of the 150 sq. m house. The living space was stripped of embellishments, services rationalized and the enclosed stair was replaced with a new open stair of steel and fir which allows for the light from the second floor hall window to connect with the ground floor. The project draws from the architects and clients (two history professors) shared interest in traditional materials and respect for the original details of the house.