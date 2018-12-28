Sliders open to a deck and beyond to a 1960s Airstream once owned by sculptor Alma Allen in Joshua Tree. The couple use it for guests.
The kitchen cabinets, designed by Taku and built by Osamu Hironaga, hold dishes from Taku’s Hasami porcelain line, which is produced in Nagasaki.
The appliances are by Sub-Zero Wolf.
White walls and concrete floors provide a pared-down setting for Taku’s oak furniture.
The Shinomotos have filled their Southern California home with furniture by Taku and pieces by some of the artists and craftspeople whose work they also showcase at their Tortoise shops and showroom. The couple worked with architectural designer Ken Tanaka to remodel the house, once a cramped, two-bedroom rental. A sofa and tables by Taku join Jasper Morrison’s Three Sofa De Luxe sofa for Cappellini. The sliders are by Western Window Systems.
A view of the home from the south elevation.
One of the home's bedrooms.
The home cantilevers out over a giant boulder which was originally found on the site and incorporated into the design.
A sense of Japanese minimalist design permeates the home. Tatami mats are now used in a space that leads out to a very zen-like rock garden.
The interior concrete walls echo the ones on the exterior.
The interior also features a layering of space that can be seen here in the living room.
The home was designed for the client's multigenerational family, with each member contributing their own ideas.
Large concrete walls provide both privacy and shade.
Throughout the site, the original bolders that have been left untouched are evident as the home engulfs them into its design.
“The factory-built modules were carefully transported up winding roads and set in place without harming a single tree,” adds the firm.
In the guest cabin, a sliding wall of glass opens the bedroom up to views of the forest.
The flat roof feature deep overhangs to shield the interior from solar heat gain.
Each cabin was assembled from single, mostly completed modules craned into place and raised atop concrete piers. The cabins include a bedroom and bathroom, a study desk, a covered porch and a fire pit.
The master bedroom is enclosed in glass, and connects to the outdoors via massive pivot doors.
The buildings were constructed with glulam columns and beams.
Reclaimed Douglas fir lines the 11-foot-tall ceilings, while stone-tiled floors with built-in radiant heating are located underfoot.
A glimpse through the main house from the living area to the study area beyond.
The locations of each structure were carefully staked out early on in the process and chosen for optimal views and minimal site impact.
The main house comprises two primary and 11 secondary modules organized into two offset bars. One volume houses the great room that is oriented for views of the valley, while the master bedroom and study located in the other volume face northern views of the canyon.
A spectacular southeast-facing view greets guests in the great room. Full-height Fleetwood glazed doors pivot open to connect the living spaces with nature outside.
All three flat-roofed buildings are clad in weathering steel expanded metal rainscreens, while floor-to-ceiling operable glass walls bring the outdoors in.
The property offers 64 acres of varied terrain, including an open meadow, manzanita thickets, and forests full of oak, madrone, Douglas fir, and ponderosa pine.
Conceived as an escape from city living, this 2,580-square-foot prefab comprises two primary and 11 secondary modules, while the 290-square-foot guest cabins consist of single modules craned into place atop concrete piers.
A view of the exterior of 1531 North Tigertail Road.
The surrounding hillside offers beautiful views and miles of hiking trails.
An Elsa Sale mosaic.
The second bedroom from another angle.
The second bedroom has bright yellow, built-in desks lining the wall.
The master bedroom overlooks the stunning hillside scenery.
The corner fireplace has a barbecue feature on the exterior, overlooking the pool.
The kitchen has a breakfast bar for casual dining.