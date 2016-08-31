The playroom later became Xenia’s office.
Regain focus and boost your productivity—here, we walk you through seven steps to soundproofing your home office.
Agustín Hernandez's home office.
A work station in the couple's office.
Design Army's work-a-day tools and design library.
Although Design Army is a technologically cutting edge design firm, projects still need to be handcrafted sometimes. An upper shelf holds their design awards overflow from the conference room and Pum's hats add a bit of swagger to the red head mannequins above.
The study features floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that bring the outdoors in. Space-saving custom walnut desks are accented by a Pixo Optical LED Table Lamp, an AJ table lamp, and a 1958 Eames Management Chair.
For this tiny house in the Belgian forest, a little extra square footage comes in the form of a glassed-in addition with a stellar view. The added space is home to an office.
