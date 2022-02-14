All of the bathrooms were recently remodeled and now feature new fixtures and finishes.
A frosted glass door ushers natural light into the ensuite bathroom while ensuring privacy.
In the kitchen, Viking and Sub-Zero appliances pop against the walnut cabinetry.
The architects were able to work with the property's steep topography by creating three distinct levels for the home.
