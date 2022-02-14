Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
r
Ruth Stein, REALTOR
Follow
5
Saves
Followers
Following
All of the bathrooms were recently remodeled and now feature new fixtures and finishes.
A frosted glass door ushers natural light into the ensuite bathroom while ensuring privacy.
In the kitchen, Viking and Sub-Zero appliances pop against the walnut cabinetry.
The architects were able to work with the property's steep topography by creating three distinct levels for the home.
Set cover photo