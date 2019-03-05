The suite features six standalone Hirst works, including the aptly-titled bar, Here for a Good Time Not a Long Time (2018).
The suite offers two separate media lounges outfitted with Hirst-designed draperies and textiles.
The dining room’s pièce de résistance is a large medicine cabinet filled with meticulously arranged pills.
240 signature spots cover each of the columns that frame the jacuzzi.
