At the front of the house, where a band of windows opens to what is now a family room, Amir and Chi designed landscaping that echoes the original.
Amir and Chi retained the house's flat roof and reworked the fenestration in the section at right, which was a later addition.
The primary bathroom was completely redone, with a floating vanity finished in travertine from Elements Room and a freestanding tub and faucets by Kohler.
The architects reimagined the office with oak cabinetry and new shelving.
New sliders by Fleetwood open wide to the pool deck, which was redone to match what had been there originally.
An undated photo from the Lord family shows the front entrance of the house, with decorative details added by Stephen Lord.
A sketch of the home Richard Neutra designed for Stephen Lord.
Before: An early color drawing on cardboard of the house by Neutra rests on a table in the dining area.
Steel-framed sliders and windows opened north to views of the San Fernando Valley and the mountains beyond. With energy efficiency in mind, the couple replaced the glass with new, double-glazed windows and doors by Fleetwood.
Amir (seated) and Chi had spent 15 years living and working in Asia before moving to Southern California. "This wasn't a reconstruction," says Chi, "but a major renovation. The bones were there."
