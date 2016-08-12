Stepstone's narrow concrete pavers add a graphic touch to the garden.
One of Konzuk's iconic designs, the classic KMP191.
The bathrooms feature the same polished concrete flooring and poured concrete counters found elsewhere in the home. A honed granite recessed shower provides a visual counterpoint to the sea of white and steel.
A spacious deck was created as part of the addition. A cantilevered concrete bench stretches out to the rear garden and complements the adjacent concrete wall.
Sofia von Ellrichshausen and Mauricio Pezo’s reinforced concrete home in Chile stacks rooms for working in a vertical column atop horizontally-oriented spaces for living.
@concretecollaborative shared a shot of their colorful concrete tiles.
Concrete Collaborative demonstrated their polished concrete tiles, decked out in vibrant aquamarine colors.