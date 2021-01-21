The bedroom furniture is from West Elm and the duvet is from Virgil Abloh’s Markerad collection for IKEA.
The side patio doubles as a parking spot for a custom-built 1970 Honda CB750.
A red Womb chair from Knoll adds a bright touch to the otherwise neutral palette.
In the kitchen, Eames chairs flank a custom dining table, and the pendant is by Wever &amp; Ducré.
“The pitched ceilings and ribbon of clerestory windows make the interior feel more spacious than it is,” notes Gooden.
The "endangered" Booth Cottage could be the first Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home to be torn down in the U.S. in over a decade.
A General Electric stereo cabinet and a 1950s chair are among the vintage pieces in the living room.
Influenced by Southern California’s Case Study House program, designer Bob Butler conceived a luminous residence and guest house on a sloping lot in Nashville that originally held a red-brick ranch-style duplex. Western red cedar lines the walkway from the carport to the entrance. The Globe lights are from West Elm.
By scouring shops, sales, and auctions, George Marrone amassed a giant trove of postwar furniture. He and his partner, Michael Nocera, applied that same work ethic to a 1959 home in Wilmington, Delaware, which they patched up over two years. The couple’s bulldogs stand guard at the flagstone entrance. The door, still with its Space Age knobs, is painted Flaming Torch by Behr. The brass wallhanging above the landing is by C. Jeré.
In the couple’s bedroom, a back corner window that had been straightened by the previous owner was restored to its original slant, and an interior clerestory was uncovered and used to brighten a bathroom on the other side of the wall. The vintage teak bed with built-in headboard and side tables is from Vintage on Point in Los Angeles. A signed Andy Warhol screen print hangs overhead.
A tired midcentury in Eagle Rock with a chalky-green facade was transformed into a warm, contemporary home for a couple and their two daughters. The original single-level house had three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a small kitchen, a concrete deck in the backyard, and an above-ground swimming pool beside the guest house. "The first thing we did was put in white oak hardwood floors throughout the house, then add the Fleetwood sliding doors off of the living room. Eventually, we added a bedroom, extended the master bedroom and added an ensuite bathroom, enclosed the washer/dryer area, which expanded the kitchen, built a wood deck, wood fences, and then remodeled the guest house. No room was untouched by the time we were finished," says Matt, a woodworker and designer who is also the founder of L.A. handcrafted furniture brand Monroe Workshop.
The couple purchased the living room’s H.W. Klein chairs with the house. Another existing piece was the mezzanine’s daybed, designed by Peter Hvidt and Orlando Mølgaard Nielsen. An original floating staircase leads to the mezzanine and then up to the second floor. The open, straight-forward spaces speak to one of Christian’s guiding principles: “Simplicity is the key,” he says.
Throughout the studio, custom display units in muted colors showcase various iterations of Layer-designed products.
Reclaimed Douglas fir beams from Fort Vancouver train station were milled by Salvage Works, a local company, and laid in a herringbone pattern to make up the flooring.
Designed by two former Apple employees, the lock replaces only your door’s deadbolt, leaving all other hardware in place. You can still use your existing key—or your phone over Bluetooth when you’re at home. Pair it an Apple HomeKit hub, and you can remotely control your door from anywhere, and have it unlock as you approach.
“It was important to Lois that the outside come inside,” says Molly, who designed the master bedroom to maximize the views. “The windows make you feel like you’re in a sea of sagebrush.” The Equo Gen 3 LED floor lamp is from YLighting. - Taos, New Mexico Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
With floor-to-ceiling glazing lining the home, natural light becomes the prominent element of the space, helping to highlight the ever-changing seasons of the spectacular wooded vistas.
In celebration of the Eames House’s 70th anniversary, the Getty Conservation Institute and the Eames Foundation recently unveiled a conservation management plan for protecting the national historic landmark.
The home is located in the Movie Colony East neighborhood, on land that was once part of the Frank Sinatra estate before it was subdivided.
