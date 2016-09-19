FCstudio updated the 5,000-square-foot apartment by removing several walls in central areas to clarify views and simplify the overall floor plan. The firm also custom-designed the Brazilian walnut room divider with a striking geometric pattern that allows light to traverse throughout the living area.
Westerdals is one of the leading communication schools in Norway, ranked as one of the top ten creative schools in the world. The new building, is situated at Vulkan in Oslo, an old industrial area.
Skinny laMinx 'Sway' table runner with Heath Ceramics bud vase