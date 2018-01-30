Protected by an overhang, and floating above ground level, this tertiary space is known in traditional homes as the "engawa." To sustain a unified look throughout, the floor and ceiling are clad in ipe wood.
"I see a home like a person,
Outdoor Chaise Lounge, $179.99; available in gray or white; designed by Chris Deam and Nick Dine for Modern by Dwell Magazine for Target
Posture Chair and Ottoman Set, $269.99; available in gray, orange, or white; designed by Chris Deam and Nick Dine for Modern by Dwell Magazine for Target
In recognition of the holiday attitude that pervades Palm Springs, the pool area will incorporate a screen wall that provides a surface for projection and reflects on the water for a festive vibe.