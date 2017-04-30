The cabana bathroom's custom vanity provides storage with a contemporary feel.
The Free Float Pool House's interior changing room features white wall panels with reveals for visual interest.
Numbers: Mid century modern house numerals. Self initiated project.
Nibble Fox, Full Moon: Another illustration in my downtime. "The nibble fox cries out at the full moon." Self initiated project.
Skateboard Totem Deck Graphic: I created this illustration for Premier Skate a few years ago to raise money to build a new skatepark in West Michigan. Client project.
Open to the valley, the home lets the Shopes fully experience the seasons, even the sound of the Hudson River’s ice cracking in winter.
