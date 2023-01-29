SubscribeSign In
Taking cues from this home's Japanese-influenced slatted screen, Hufft Projects applied a ring of ipe wood around the perimeter of this outdoor fire pit.
The master bedroom overlooks a private garden. Two DWR pendants hang on either side of the bed; at the foot is a Global Views settee.
Bathed in daylight, the powder room includes Heath Ceramics wall tile and a custom slab vanity and mirror.
On the sides of the front folding glass doors are vertical cement board fins that emphasize the street-side corner.
Edward Ogosta Architecture renovates and extends a Californian dwelling, creating a breezy, light-filled home for a family of five.
