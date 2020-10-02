A look at the wall of glass that continues around a corner of the living room.
A closer look at the living area and original brick fireplace. Floor-to-ceiling windows enclose the room on two sides, with French doors opening to the patio.
The Glen House, as it exists today, is better aligned with Neutra’s original vision for the home.
A view of the exterior highlights the expanded master bedroom, as well as the home’s masterful siting.
The expanded master bedroom.
A piece of furniture serves as a partition and blocks off an additional cozy sitting area surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows and a door leading out to the terrace.
The open dining room is opposite the kitchen.
The metal-topped kitchen island gives the space a polished, industrial look.
“Neutra took great pains to site the house with respect to its exposure to not only the sun, but also the moon,” says Joeb Moore. “He wrote that he had designed skylights that brought in both the daytime sunlight and the nighttime moonlight to naturally illuminate the spaces. While some of the original skylights did bring in natural light, others were too small to be effectual. The renovation expanded these skylights, opening up a series of small, button-like apertures into a large slot light above the kitchen island.”
The home was originally built with an enclosed service kitchen, however Joeb Moore's renovation replaced it with an open, modern kitchen that connects to the living area.
The living area is anchored by a full-height wood-burning fireplace.
The living room features an entire wall of floor-to-ceiling windows, warm wood paneling, and a beautiful tongue-and-groove ceiling.
The kitchen and dining area features wraparound pocket sliding doors for easy indoor/outdoor living. The master bedroom's balcony receives extra privacy with the wood feature.
“The materials are natural, durable, yet contrast in their relation to one another,” he says. "Ultimately, we wanted to balance the crispness of the architecture, like concrete, with the warmer edges of the wood."
The upstairs landing features an office, sitting area, and enough storage for a family of four.
"The kitchen is the heart of the home, where we can enjoy the simplicity of being together as a family," Montalba says.
On the rare occasion that the weather is chilly, an expansive concrete fireplace can warm up the living area.
Lake Poisson Blanc, some three hours from Montréal and 90 minutes from the Mont Ste. Marie ski resort, is the remote backdrop for Naturehumaine Architects’ compact and monochrome cabin embedded on a slope, a meditation on white.
The floorplan for 4007 Salem Street.
The dark tiled walls of the bathroom strike contrast with the stark white vanity unit.
The kitchen, dining room, and living room form one open space with views through large glazed walls on both sides.
The home has a strong connection with the outdoors. The pool is aligned with the office space on the upper floor, and the doors open to provide access. The master bedroom hovers over the edge of the concrete podium.
When two high-end art consultants approached Studio B Architecture + Interiors to design a family home in Boulder, Colorado, they sought the simplicity of an art gallery and a strong connection to the outdoors.
The home’s galley kitchen has a much more contemporary look, with crisp white cabinetry, stainless-steel shelving, and professional-grade appliances. The space also offers lots of storage, as well as direct access to the backyard.
A modern farmhouse outside Tahoe National Forest stands as a vacation home and gallery for the owner’s art. Designed by architect Clare Walton, Martis Camp House consists of four gable forms divided by stone-clad volumes. Inside, the spaces are a collaboration between the owner, an artist and art collector, and interior designer Brittany Haines of ABD Studio. A departure from the owner’s main residence that exudes a more traditional style, the summer and winter getaway is teeming with bespoke furniture, vintage finds, and personal art.
Brooklyn-born painter Christopher Florentino sought a residence to house his collection of midcentury modern furniture that he’d started to amass as a teen. When he saw a Gene Leedy–designed 1963 ranch house on Instagram, he knew he’d found the perfect place. Nestled in Winter Haven, Florida, the Ellison Residence was teeming with all the elements of Florentino’s modern design fantasy including courtyards, local sandstone, glass walls, and a sense of indoor/outdoor living. He bought the house without even stepping inside. Now, it’s filled with the quintessential accents of the era including a George Nelson’s Saucer Bubble pendant, Eames furnishings including a LCW chair, Molded Fiberglass armchair, and Molded Plywood coffee table. He also maintained all original facets of the home from cabinets to door hardware down to the cork flooring; and even the palette plays to the era with primary colors and color blocking dominating the abode.
One unique touch is the mural in the kitchen.
Ten minutes from British Columbia’s prized Whistler and Blackcomb ski areas, this house is located on a small lot atop a hill. Embracing a vertical layout, the upper level is where the open living area, complete with sectional, wood-burning stove, marble island, and spacious dining table, is found. Through the floor-to-ceiling windows, the forest views are especially heady.
The firm raised the height and increased the width of the new opening between the kitchen and dining room.
Birch veneer wraps the interior of the minimalist home, lending a sense of warmth.
Floor-to-ceiling glazing allows guests to look from the kitchen island into the open living and dining area, and to the ocean views in the distance.
The kitchen is designed for cooking and entertaining, with a double oven, generous island, double dishwasher, and open layout. Contrasting stone on the island countertop distinguishes it from the rest of the kitchen.
Floral wallpaper adds extra flair to the home's small powder room.
Subtle curves introduced throughout the design, such as in the built-in casework and stone plinth, soften the geometric plan of the home.
