Bathroom with simple lines and color to provide a backdrop to which a child can introduce color and personal items that will change as he matures.
To create a bit more texture in the kitchen and baths, the couple added classic checkered tiles from the local hardware store—an inexpensive option that broke up the polished concrete floors spanning the rest of the house. Pavonetti designed and built the pedestal sinks using reclaimed cedar siding.
In the master bathroom, Godmorgon vanities from Ikea stand next to a dual-flush Aquia toilet from Toto. A Tolomeo Wall Spot lamp, designed by Michele De Lucchi and Giancarlo Fassina for Artemide, hangs above the mirror.
All of the apartment’s fixtures are by Kohler, including the kitchen sink and faucet as well as the Tea-for-Two bathtub, Vox square sink, and Catalan mirror in the bathroom. The Thassos marble subway tile is by Ann Sacks.
The addition of a skylight lets sunlight wash over jade-green tile that's laid in a herringbone pattern in the bathroom.
An Ashanti stool that was "a wedding gift from the designer’s family" rests beside a Wetstyle tub. Hanging above is a Crescent Light by Lee Broom.
A second bathroom maintains the open brightness of the rest of the loft with simple white tiling and a transparent pedestal sink.
Clerestory windows bring light and some greenery into the space.
Dimarmi Bianco porcelain tile extends from the primary bath’s floor into the shower.
Master bath soaking tub view from glass wall partition.
The rain shower and tub combo, featuring matte black plumbing fixtures.
A view of the new marble-clad master bathroom.
Similar to the rest of the property, the bathroom boasts a clean, crisp white palette, and is well lit thanks to the sliding horizontal window above the shower/tub.
The master bathroom features cement Cigar Shop tiles by Clé Tile. The tub is made of black-honed absolute granite with plumbing ﬁxtures by Dornbracht. The lighting is the Double Octopus by Autoban for De La Espada.
Like the kitchen and the bedroom, the bath is outfitted in a palette of gray and white.
Bathroom
In the full bathroom, Caesartone forms the floating vanity for the sink, while the shower is covered in bright white 3x12 ceramic tile. The skylights make it so the lights aren’t needed during the day.
Paying homage to the husband's family's tile business, employing distinct tile was one way the couple added a special touch to their vacation home.
The floor tile is the Trident Hex Blanco Encaustic by Merola Tile from Home Depot, and the wall tile is a dimensional subway tile by Artmore from Lowe’s. The rectangular tub is the Aqua Eden Jenny by Kingston Brass from Home Depot.
The adjoining bathroom gets indirect daylight via openings in the brick wall and a transom window.
The adjacent bathroom was plastered to maintain the minimalist palette, and provide soothing contrast with the wood detailing everywhere else.
The wet room has a venetian plaster wall finish and 2" marble hex tile for a backsplash. The floors are also plaster.
Clinton Hill Townhouse Renovation - Master Bath
A mix of walnut veneer and solid walnut in the kitchen (like custom solid walnut handles) is paired with white quartzite countertop and backsplash.
A Norman Copenhagen Amp pendant light brings both light and personality.
Not only is green Daniel’s favorite color, but the green in the sun room also references the greening of the copper cathedral room. “It sort of pulls the outside in, in a way,” says Fohring.
The bathrooms can be equipped with a large free-standing bath or shower/wet room.
The Vipp Swivel Chair pairs with a locally-made desk by a young Danish carpenter in the study.