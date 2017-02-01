All of the floorboards in the house, as well as the wooden panels encasing the bathtub in the main bathroom, are made of antique door frames.
The master bathroom, with its frosted glass walls and chair (rescued from the trash pile and rehabbed), is large and elegant enough to serve as a gathering place for parties.
Houle designed the ofuro tub in the master bath to mesh with the home’s tallowwood wall paneling. The Ikea sink is outfitted with Vola faucets.
A Lisbon freestanding tub and “a church chair from a junk shop” complete the children’s bathroom.
