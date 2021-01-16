Honey-toned timber cocoons the interior. The kitchen cabinetry is IKEA "Akurum" Series with Modern Craft fronts.
Top 9 Gardens of 2020: The verdant spaces nominated for the Dwell Design Awards help enliven their biophilic homes.
The interiors of Iglucraft’s saunas are wrapped in aspen, and they’re available with electric or wood-burning heaters.
The 1,500-square-foot cabin merges traditional and modern, and the couple's mutual desire to balance comfort with the bare necessities, living lightly on the land while fully engaging with their surroundings. Photo by Shai Gil.
The House for a Musher is all about taking advantage of its hilltop site. The courtyard in the front has vast views and the house itself is oriented toward the surrounding landscape.
Kartheiser's courtyard also includes a dry sauna with a ceiling made from 2,500 pieces of wood.