In the Casa Mami living room, the soft contours of the Cloud Sofa by Marcel Wanders complements the graphic lines of the Confetti terrazzo coffee table by Fish and Pink. A Vifa speaker keeps the tunes coming.
A vintage Kartell table and seating fills the living area.
The living room displays ceramics from Artisafire, a South African nonprofit pottery studio.
The home's original butternut paneling in the kitchen inspired new white oak cabinetry for its open plan layout.
Kari’s colorful living room features a handful of her paintings, a splatter-painted sofa, midecentury wall sconces, and curved wooden coffee table. The palette was informed by her art and vice versa.
At one end of the space, which is topped by a barrel ceiling, a hammock offers a tantalizingly cozy place to nap.
Use this as a guide to finding the right architect for your new home or renovation—and what to expect during the process.
Once through the street-level entrance, the property's modern garage door comes into view. Stairs lead up to the kitchen.
