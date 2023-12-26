Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In

Saves

View All
The L-shaped kitchen is located by the entrance to the home, and has a window looking out to the north. Medicinal plants and flowers foraged from the surrounding forest are hung from the roof to dry.
The L-shaped kitchen is located by the entrance to the home, and has a window looking out to the north. Medicinal plants and flowers foraged from the surrounding forest are hung from the roof to dry.
Exposed brick from the original structure remains as an “echo of the house that was here before,” says Szczerbicki.
Exposed brick from the original structure remains as an “echo of the house that was here before,” says Szczerbicki.
Hilary and her husband, Jimmy, opted for a functional, restrained material palette. In the dining room, Rejuvenation pendants hang above a table by Hedge House and chairs from Hay.
Hilary and her husband, Jimmy, opted for a functional, restrained material palette. In the dining room, Rejuvenation pendants hang above a table by Hedge House and chairs from Hay.
Road-Haus features thoughtfully crafted details throughout, such as the leather pulls on the kitchen cabinetry.
Road-Haus features thoughtfully crafted details throughout, such as the leather pulls on the kitchen cabinetry.