Rory Gardiner is a photographer of architecture, interiors, and landscape.

Why This Suburban Melbourne Home Doesn’t Have Air-Conditioning
Its east-west orientation, a series of garden walls shading it from the sun, and a few fans help keep the interiors perfectly...
In Bordeaux, Two Apartment Buildings Are Designed to Grow With Their Residents
Units are move-in ready, but each has an unfinished mezzanine level that owners can make their own.
This North Bondi Home Is Built Like a Greenhouse
Giant translucent panels enclose a series of gardens, one of which has a bathtub tucked into a bed of ferns.