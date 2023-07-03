At one end of the house is an unconditioned space that functions like a screened-in porch. The roof trusses are made from wood from the old farmhouse, and the interiors are clad with more boards from the farmhouse, repurposed as shiplap siding. The wood stove is from Pacific Energy.
The wife notes that the pattern on the concrete reminds her of a floor she once saw in Nepal.
The lanai looks over the sloping mountainside to Kealakekua Bay. When you step out onto it, “the circular building bends back behind you, and you’re standing in the view,” says Steely. The Dansk chairs are from Gloster.