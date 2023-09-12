Kitchen. Floating shelves. Lots of light and views while doing the dishes..
Speckled blue floor-to-ceiling tiles line the spacious bathroom shower, which also includes polished concrete and richly textured wood ceilings.
Inside the bunkers, each one serves a different purpose, with some used as storage and others used as private living ares. Here, this bathroom features simple finishes of local wood, with skylights overhead to brighten the space.
The glazed corner detail allows natural light to flood the shower in the master bathroom.
The guest bathroom continues the concrete countertops seen in the kitchen, but paired with handmade tiles that range in tone from green to yellow.
stainless steel appliances and stainless steel countertops in this galley kitchen design. Blue backsplash tile multi-level giving a whole other ledge to put spices on, and then you have the oversized think mango slab for a kitchen windowsill. Washer/dryer combo. Full-size fridge. Above the counter cook-top, built-in oven. stainless fixtures. Quartz composite sink. floating stainless kitchen shelves. Exposed stained ceiling beams supporting the loft.