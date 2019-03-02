It took Selin + Selin Architecture approximately nine months to build Kim Smith’s modest new home, which he originally envisioned sited on the property’s old granary.
A splash band of black Richlite wraps the base of the building to protect the timber siding from the snow and rain.
Kanuka Valley House by WireDog Architecture
A Kennebunk family needed their forever home, and the old farmhouse and barn that stood on their property wasn't going to cut it. The architects at Caleb Johnson Studio started the process by salvaging everything they could from the old buildings, including the timber roof structure, interior wood cladding, and interior doors. Additionally, the architects also claimed cabinetry and fixtures from a midcentury home that was being torn down in Weston, Massachusetts. By incorporating such materials into the new home's design, they were able to create a modern farmhouse with soul.
The residence is clad in a combination of vertical grain cedar, Firestone aluminum, and Corten standing-seam metal. The stone is Frontier Sandstone.
A glimpse of the master bedroom framed with full-height windows and sheltered by a deep roof overhang.
Lush greenery surrounds Casa Terra to make the building feel like an extension of the landscape.
