Front View
Front View
Masterfully architected Rising Glen
Masterfully architected Rising Glen
Front yard at Rue de l'Anse residence - Quebec city, Canada
Front yard at Rue de l'Anse residence - Quebec city, Canada
Front yard at Rue de l'Anse residence - Quebec city, Canada
Front yard at Rue de l'Anse residence - Quebec city, Canada
The 8,269-square-foot residence sits atop 2.8 acres landscaped by Reed Hilderbrand.
The 8,269-square-foot residence sits atop 2.8 acres landscaped by Reed Hilderbrand.
Photographer: Taggart Sorenson
Photographer: Taggart Sorenson
Photographer: Taggart Sorenson
Photographer: Taggart Sorenson
Photographer: Taggart Sorenson
Photographer: Taggart Sorenson
Photographer: Taggart Sorenson
Photographer: Taggart Sorenson
This image is a good indication of the three separate living levels in the space. Photographer: Taggart Sorensen
This image is a good indication of the three separate living levels in the space. Photographer: Taggart Sorensen
Photographer: Taggart Sorenson
Photographer: Taggart Sorenson
Photographer: Taggart Sorenson
Photographer: Taggart Sorenson
Photographer: Casey Dunn
Photographer: Casey Dunn
Preston Hollow, Entrance.
Preston Hollow, Entrance.
Photographer: Taggart Sorenson
Photographer: Taggart Sorenson
Photographer: Taggart Sorenson
Photographer: Taggart Sorenson
Photographer: Taggart Sorenson
Photographer: Taggart Sorenson
Preston Hollow, Exterior.
Preston Hollow, Exterior.
With its simple rectangular form, the house has an infrastructural presence in the landscape, making it appear as if the house itself is holding back the steep hill.
With its simple rectangular form, the house has an infrastructural presence in the landscape, making it appear as if the house itself is holding back the steep hill.
Jimena makes use of a giant chalkboard just outside.
Jimena makes use of a giant chalkboard just outside.
The bottom level houses the bedrooms where Pilar, José Roberto, Patty, and Jimena loll.
The bottom level houses the bedrooms where Pilar, José Roberto, Patty, and Jimena loll.
Another view of the deck.
Another view of the deck.
The clients insisted that none of the trees on the property be disturbed, so Kevin Alter and his team at Alterstudio Architecture built a deck and an overhang around two of them.
The clients insisted that none of the trees on the property be disturbed, so Kevin Alter and his team at Alterstudio Architecture built a deck and an overhang around two of them.
This retreat for two by Mexican architecture group EDAA flawlessly meshes with its surroundings in an elegant response to the landscape formed by native Tepoztecos over 500 years ago.
This retreat for two by Mexican architecture group EDAA flawlessly meshes with its surroundings in an elegant response to the landscape formed by native Tepoztecos over 500 years ago.
Set cover photo