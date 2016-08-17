Light streams into the bedroom through walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The windows are triple-glazed, creating a tight, eco-friendly seal.
Light streams into the bedroom through walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The windows are triple-glazed, creating a tight, eco-friendly seal.
An ipe deck slopes sharply skyward behind Amy Persin’s house in Menlo Park, California, creating a secluded backyard getaway that feels like an outdoor extension of her living room. A single step on either side leads to patches of gravel, which her children have claimed as areas for unstructured play.
An ipe deck slopes sharply skyward behind Amy Persin’s house in Menlo Park, California, creating a secluded backyard getaway that feels like an outdoor extension of her living room. A single step on either side leads to patches of gravel, which her children have claimed as areas for unstructured play.
Architects David Arkin and Anni Tilt found a balance between passive design strategies—plenty of natural light, maximized winter sun, shaded harsh summer rays, and cross-ventilated breezes—and the latest in green technologies in this Santa Cruz strawbale house. Photo by Gabriela Hasbun. See the house come together in a "bale-raising" gathering here.
Architects David Arkin and Anni Tilt found a balance between passive design strategies—plenty of natural light, maximized winter sun, shaded harsh summer rays, and cross-ventilated breezes—and the latest in green technologies in this Santa Cruz strawbale house. Photo by Gabriela Hasbun. See the house come together in a "bale-raising" gathering here.
New York natives Jerome and Jamie Pelayo moved west and settled into this 2,000 square-foot Los Angeles home decked out with striking wooden herringbone facade.
New York natives Jerome and Jamie Pelayo moved west and settled into this 2,000 square-foot Los Angeles home decked out with striking wooden herringbone facade.
Landscape architect Tait Moring installed pavers around the structure’s perimeter and kept the tree cover intact. Photo by: Kimberly Davis
Landscape architect Tait Moring installed pavers around the structure’s perimeter and kept the tree cover intact. Photo by: Kimberly Davis
Vermont slate covers the area around the True North wood stove. Wide-plank Yanachi Carbonized Strand Woven Bamboo covers the floors.
Vermont slate covers the area around the True North wood stove. Wide-plank Yanachi Carbonized Strand Woven Bamboo covers the floors.
"The overall design is influenced by the use of traditional, locally available, and/or low-maintenance materials such as corrugated metal roofing, cement board lap-siding, heavy timber construction, and indigenous wood species," Brun says.
"The overall design is influenced by the use of traditional, locally available, and/or low-maintenance materials such as corrugated metal roofing, cement board lap-siding, heavy timber construction, and indigenous wood species," Brun says.
Räsymatto bedding by Marimekko in the studio is complemented by a green Anglepoise lamp from Sydney boutique Planet Furniture.
Räsymatto bedding by Marimekko in the studio is complemented by a green Anglepoise lamp from Sydney boutique Planet Furniture.
Cement panels painted a plum hue clad Jason Gordon’s 1,157-square-foot cabin in the Ozark Mountains. Architect German Brun and partner Lizmarie Esparza originally specified wood, but opted for the much less expensive material from James Hardie after contractor Damian Fitzpatrick recommended it. “It was an exercise in cost engineering,” Brun says.
Cement panels painted a plum hue clad Jason Gordon’s 1,157-square-foot cabin in the Ozark Mountains. Architect German Brun and partner Lizmarie Esparza originally specified wood, but opted for the much less expensive material from James Hardie after contractor Damian Fitzpatrick recommended it. “It was an exercise in cost engineering,” Brun says.
"The shrine room, the temple, is the reason I built the house," Gordon says. "I am not a religious person but hold the views and the practices of the Buddhist tradition in very high regard and have a deep heart connection with my teacher in Arkansas." The room is clad entirely in bamboo and frames a view of the surrounding deciduous forest.
"The shrine room, the temple, is the reason I built the house," Gordon says. "I am not a religious person but hold the views and the practices of the Buddhist tradition in very high regard and have a deep heart connection with my teacher in Arkansas." The room is clad entirely in bamboo and frames a view of the surrounding deciduous forest.
The E+ Green Home, a concept house located an hour outside Seoul, not only points the way to a greener South Korea, it may well be the most sustainable house in the country. Read more: http://www.dwell.com/slideshows/E-for-Effort.html?slide=1&c=y&paused=true#ixzz26xvWPsS7
The E+ Green Home, a concept house located an hour outside Seoul, not only points the way to a greener South Korea, it may well be the most sustainable house in the country. Read more: dwell.com/slideshows/...
The Japanese-inspired tea bench is a new design.
The Japanese-inspired tea bench is a new design.
Another room is done up in shades of green.
Another room is done up in shades of green.
Mississippi QueenThe sustainability-minded Mississippi home of architect Brett Nave, a dwell.com exclusive, is our pick for the best home featured in August. In building his house, Nave took extra care to conserve mature trees on his lot. In addition to the shade from the nearby trees, the house stays cool with the help of Zero VOC closed cell foam in the floors, open cell foam in the roof deck and Knaupf ECO Batts in the walls. A 16 seer heat pump circulates the air when it's too humid for the open windows. Marvin Low E windows and Simpson Mastermark insulated French doors can be opened up to the screened-in porch on the backside of the house, which Nave says helps create a mood that is his favorite element of the house.
Mississippi QueenThe sustainability-minded Mississippi home of architect Brett Nave, a dwell.com exclusive, is our pick for the best home featured in August. In building his house, Nave took extra care to conserve mature trees on his lot. In addition to the shade from the nearby trees, the house stays cool with the help of Zero VOC closed cell foam in the floors, open cell foam in the roof deck and Knaupf ECO Batts in the walls. A 16 seer heat pump circulates the air when it's too humid for the open windows. Marvin Low E windows and Simpson Mastermark insulated French doors can be opened up to the screened-in porch on the backside of the house, which Nave says helps create a mood that is his favorite element of the house.
Given Langka's directive that "the people who live around us have to see our roof and I don't want them to see anything but grass," topped the house with a green roof.
Given Langka's directive that "the people who live around us have to see our roof and I don't want them to see anything but grass," topped the house with a green roof.
Each chair is individually handcrafted and sculpted using upholstered foam.
Each chair is individually handcrafted and sculpted using upholstered foam.
Kingsnorth’s Hybreed chair collection is composed of an assortment of frames, fabrics, and colors.
Kingsnorth’s Hybreed chair collection is composed of an assortment of frames, fabrics, and colors.
Green roofs are aesthetically pleasing and have multiple positive environmental benefits, even if they are small in terms of square footage. Here, a green roof blooms atop the detached garage of a home.
Green roofs are aesthetically pleasing and have multiple positive environmental benefits, even if they are small in terms of square footage. Here, a green roof blooms atop the detached garage of a home.
Large sliding glass doors suspend the living room within the landscape for family gatherings or larger events.
Large sliding glass doors suspend the living room within the landscape for family gatherings or larger events.
The deck, fashioned from ipe, was built around one of the property’s many granite outcroppings. An earthen roof was planted with the same varieties of sedum that were added to the front of the cottage. Photo by: Mark Mahaney
The deck, fashioned from ipe, was built around one of the property’s many granite outcroppings. An earthen roof was planted with the same varieties of sedum that were added to the front of the cottage. Photo by: Mark Mahaney
“We sought to create a house that would not damage the environment and not be too visible,” says architect Tina Gregorič. A single zigzagging roof stretches over 5,380 square feet, doubling the area of the interior spaces and serving as an ideal spot for sunset cocktails and whale-watching.
“We sought to create a house that would not damage the environment and not be too visible,” says architect Tina Gregorič. A single zigzagging roof stretches over 5,380 square feet, doubling the area of the interior spaces and serving as an ideal spot for sunset cocktails and whale-watching.
A woodburning stove keeps the 820-square foot interior of this off-grid home in eastern Washington state by Jesse Garlick. The True North wodo stove from Pacific Energy is fed firewood stored in the stacked wood cabinets adjacent.
A woodburning stove keeps the 820-square foot interior of this off-grid home in eastern Washington state by Jesse Garlick. The True North wodo stove from Pacific Energy is fed firewood stored in the stacked wood cabinets adjacent.
Architect Bill Yudchitz asked his son, Daniel, to help him create a self-sustaining multi-level family cabin in Bayfield, Wisconsin.
Architect Bill Yudchitz asked his son, Daniel, to help him create a self-sustaining multi-level family cabin in Bayfield, Wisconsin.
This 191-square-foot cabin near Vancouver and its glass facades "forces you to engage with the bigger landscape," architect Tom Kundig says, but it seals up tight when its owner is away. The unfinished steel cladding slides over the windows, turning it into a protected bunker. Read the full story here.
This 191-square-foot cabin near Vancouver and its glass facades "forces you to engage with the bigger landscape," architect Tom Kundig says, but it seals up tight when its owner is away. The unfinished steel cladding slides over the windows, turning it into a protected bunker. Read the full story here.
A Rolling Hut. Photo by Tim Bies, Olson Kundig Architects.
A Rolling Hut. Photo by Tim Bies, Olson Kundig Architects.

5 more saves

Set cover photo