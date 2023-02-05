Handmade deep green ceramic tile covers the wall in the master bath.
A wall of breeze block open to the elements and sun from a skylight create a sort of outdoor shower inside the bathroom off the main bedroom.
Bedrosians ceramic tile was used on the walls and ceiling in the master bathroom.
"We really wanted to enhance natural lighting so the shower has a skylight in it to luminate the space during the day," Frank Lin says. The spa-like space includes concrete countertops, antique white oak cabinets, and limestone tile floors.
The serene wood-clad sauna.
Two offices are outfitted with semi-custom built-ins that include murphy wall beds.
The great room acts as a kind of fulcrum for the L-shaped house: the vaulted apex of its roof and ceiling, and a combined living-dining-kitchen space for the clients and their children to gather.
The three arms of the Apfel House stretch out to catch the best views of Ranco Lake and the Andes Mountains.
The custom brick fireplace was designed as one piece, with no separate materials for the mantle or the foreground bench.