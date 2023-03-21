SubscribeSign In
The woodburning sauna stove is made by a Finnish company, IKI.
Full height windows allow for expansive views from inside the cabin.
My Cabin launched after Draugs couldn't find a prefab structure he'd want to vacation in. The exterior is made of spruce, which can be stained according to customer specifications.
The entire property took about a year to complete, given that this was once nothing but forest. The company can complete construction of the cabins in two to three months.
