The patio outside Wenes's house and gallery.
The patio outside Wenes's house and gallery.
Ryan Anderson of RAD Furniture designed the stools as well as the table and benches on the pool deck.
Ryan Anderson of RAD Furniture designed the stools as well as the table and benches on the pool deck.
For the second year in a row, experts in landscape design offered free consultations as part of “The Landscape Designer Is In” program.
For the second year in a row, experts in landscape design offered free consultations as part of “The Landscape Designer Is In” program.
A wood-lined outdoor shower adds a modern touch to one of the decks.
A wood-lined outdoor shower adds a modern touch to one of the decks.
Set cover photo