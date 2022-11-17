Vika Living officially began selling the Vika One models in September this year. "We have several million right now between letters of intent, deposits and contracts in the US alone,
The bathroom has been tucked out of sight, using both a partition wall and bathroom door to provide extra privacy while using the toilet or shower.
Alongside standard packages, Vika Living offers “turn-key packages” that include everything buyers need to begin renting out the units immediately, including bedding, towels, and cookware.
The kitchenette features a cooktop, sink, refrigerator, and plenty of storage options—and all of this fits within the unit when it is folded up, making it simple to unfold and set-up on site.
A small window above the kitchenette allows for natural light and ventilation throughout the interior, while the bright white finishes reflect the light and make the interior feel spacious.
Vika Living was founded by Jeff Howard and Scott Kervern in 2001. “We recognised a huge gap in the market,” says Howard. “Traditional permanent tiny homes have been around for generations and are generally priced at over $100K and need foundations and permits; while canvas-top products are meant for very short-term stays and are restricted geographically and seasonally. We recognised a middle ground worth about $30 billion a year that draws from both sides of this spectrum.”