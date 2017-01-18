Because replacing the foundation would require significant alterations to the facade, the architecture team chose not to restore the original cottage.
Because replacing the foundation would require significant alterations to the facade, the architecture team chose not to restore the original cottage.
In consultation with the clients, Alterstudio opted to clad the house in local cypress rather than imported, FSC-certified ipe.
In consultation with the clients, Alterstudio opted to clad the house in local cypress rather than imported, FSC-certified ipe.
The rear of the house as seen at dusk. Photo courtesy of JSa.
The rear of the house as seen at dusk. Photo courtesy of JSa.
Photo by: Phillip Spears
Photo by: Phillip Spears
Set cover photo