SubscribeSign In
While the 400-square-foot studio is currently used as a guesthouse, it can easily double as an office or workout area.
While the 400-square-foot studio is currently used as a guesthouse, it can easily double as an office or workout area.
"Signature window walls and patio doors seamlessly connect the indoors and out,
"Signature window walls and patio doors seamlessly connect the indoors and out,
Dating back to 1953, the updated Long Beach home sports a monochromatic interior warmed by natural wood accents.
Dating back to 1953, the updated Long Beach home sports a monochromatic interior warmed by natural wood accents.