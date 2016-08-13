Fields of native grasses connect the main residence, situated at the top of the slope, to the new structures scattered below. A pergola extends from the post-and-beam structure that was maintained during the remodel of the midcentury home.
Delighted with the result, they requested additional structures, including a pool house with a dining area that opens to the outdoors. Rising from the edge of the pool deck, a planted overhang shelters a gym and sauna below.
An expanse of windows along the transparent, glass-filled southern facade keeps the main living area well-lit during the day; a grid of Buschfeld Shop-V 100 lights illuminates it by night.
The deck commands panoramic views of the city and the ocean in the distance. The lounge chairs are from IKEA.
A painting by Karl Benjamin hangs in the dining area beyond. The living room features a Noguchi Rudder table and artwork by Tony DeLap.
The fifth floor of the hotel features Lekker, a mini grocery store that's open 24/7. Guests can cook here or in their private rooms.
Other shared amenities at Libertine Lindenberg include a gym and recording studio.
The fifth floor contains the Libertine's communal spaces, including the so-called
The interiors, designed by Studio Kathi Kaeppel, exhibit a dramatic contrast of light and shadow. All of the furnishings were manufactured in both pastel and black versions.
