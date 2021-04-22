This 3,200-square-foot structure was assembled with a prefabricated foundation, concrete panel siding, and efficient built-ins, minimizing construction debris and toxins—such as concrete foundation tar—on the site.
"The lower level was designed to be open and unobstructed," says Todd. "The foyer is compressed at the entry and opens both vertically and horizontally as you enter the main living space, with natural light pouring in from the dual skylights atop the double-height volume."
The four-bed, four-bath home of Peter and Sarah Diamond and their two adult children is uniquely situated in one of the most remote areas of the Berkshires: Mount Washington, Massachusetts.
The boxy, contemporary new facade was completely restructured.