The micro home in Warsaw that architect Adam Pszczolkowski designed for his family and friends features expansive windows framed by plywood and white-painted HPL panels. "I chose white because of its modern and timeless character," the architect says.
Silestone counters, walnut cabinetry, and Refin floor tiles accent the master bathroom. The Axor Uno faucets are from Hansgrohe, the Alinea vanity light is from Aamsco, and the shower head is by Jaclo.
Detail of bathroom
The main bathroom is only partially separated from the sleeping area by a glass partition. The absence of opaque walls creates a feeling of openness and cohesion in the bright mezzanine space.
The bathtub faces a Spanish-cedar-framed window overlooking the back deck. Once the outside plants have grown up enough to provide privacy, the adhesive film on the window will be removed.
Architect Paul Syme designed custom storage units with dark-stained walnut fronts that provide a place for everything in his clients’ Toronto bathroom. The wall-to-wall mirror and the Corian counter are custom, and the faucets are by Vola.
The bathrooms feature a monochrome aesthetic.
The bathroom includes a stainless steel-and-aluminum Vipp bath module with integrated sink, faucet, and Corian countertop; Vipp spot lamp; glass-walled shower with a complete set of Vipp bathroom accessories; towels; and a Duravit toilet.
The master bath features wetsyle sinks, neolith basalt counters, leicht cabinets, a cementitous floor, and a teak shower platform and bench.
Meg Home | Olson Kundig
A Jutland, Denmark, house designed by Mette Nygaard and Morten Schmidt of the architecture firm Schmidt, Hammer & Lassen features a minimalist bathroom that's naturally lit with Plexiglass skylights. Read the whole story here.
Covered in slate squares from Cambridge Tile, the master bathroom includes a double shower with rain heads by M&Z Rubinetterie. A skylight lets in natural light while maintaining the residents’ privacy.
Low-maintenance, sustainable materials were favored throughout the house. Striking orange Pirelli studded rubber floors were chosen for the main bathroom. Clean white fixtures and black shower cladding complete the graphic space.
Modern bathroom fixtures are paired with rustic, natural materials.
The second floor powder room.
Cedar wood timber slate partition by the project's main contractor, Bhuva Construction.
Bigwood Residence | Olson Kundig
A close up detail of the bath faucet.
The bathroom, generously sized relative to the rest of the home, includes a rain shower.
The lavish master bath features concrete counters with integrated sinks designed by the architect and design team.
Two rectangle vessel sinks sit side-by-side across from two one-piece toilets in this bathroom, an absolute oasis of natural materials.