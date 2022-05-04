Bernie is heated using a Sawo 3.6kw heater, chosen in contrast to an infra-red for the experience and aroma of the traditional sauna set-up.
The off-set pyramid roof designed to create an interesting silhouette outside and complex feature inside.
Bespoke antique copper shower, with a hand-spun copper shower head and brass fittings made in New Zealand for longevity. The copper has already begun it's gentle patina, which will only add to the texture and tone of Bernie.
The sleek smooth aluminium brow contrasts with the intense texture of the Yakisugi.
A beautiful New Zealand made outdoor copper shower. Keeping it simple with only cold water as an instant refresh post sauna.
Highly textural traditional 'Yakisugi' burnt timber rainscreen. The char is 100% UV proof and repels water from the timber resulting in a very low maintenance cycle whilst providing a tactile aligator-like texture.
Japanese cedar clad interior and bench seats with ample space for four people seated, or room for fewer to lounge more comfortably.