Floor Plan of Sausalito Retreat by 35th Collective
Rear Elevation
The kitchen in this cabin is unique among white kitchens with black countertops due to a half-black, half-white countertop design. Here, the white part is stone, while the black part is an espresso-stained wood, which mirrors the exposed beams above.
In Lac Supérieur, outside Montreal, the Fraternité-sur-Lac resort site is home to a series of modern, modular residences designed by YH2.
A long gravel driveway leads to the two-level home, which sits nestled away from the road on a spacious coastal lot, surrounded by soaring trees and a meadow-like yard.
Components of KieranTimberlake’s 2006 Loblolly House were constructed in Bensonwood’s factory and assembled on-site in just six weeks. The project paved the way for further advancements in OpenHome’s panelized prefab system.
Architect Greg Wiedmann’s Modern Farm House residence
The LivingHomes YB1 is a customizable tiny house that can be built in a month and installed in one day.
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,
Almost every room in the extension has direct access to the outside so the relationship with the grounds is immediate. In addition, carefully considered windows frame views of the surrounding landscape—especially the large window facing the valley in the first-floor living space. “It’s incredibly joyful to see how the views, smells, and emotion of being in the extension changes throughout the different seasons,” says architect Je Ahn. “It’s very tranquil and a retreat in the true sense of the word.”
, wood bumps out to allow space for stove.
Smith knew he wanted to use plywood for the interior walls. "Plywood can look fantastic,
Access into the garden is through the side of the kitchen and not the rear. This means the rear is protected for wildlife and the family do not have to go through the garden to access the BBQ and hard landscaping.
The window in the kitchen that overlooks the garden is intentionally free of any structure, with the small ventilation openings discretely located to the side. This ensures the view is uninterrupted and the woodlands become part of the interior.
Each of the three smaller cabins has a full kitchen.
The living room sofa is from Article and the coffee table is from Burke Decor. The rug is vintage, and the fur chair was found at Urban Outfitters.
