This rendering of the Reagan house in Lafayette, Louisiana, shows the thoughtful renovation of a mid-century modern home.
This rendering of the Reagan house in Lafayette, Louisiana, shows the thoughtful renovation of a mid-century modern home.
At right, the family dines at a mid-century walnut table found on eBay, seated at a mix of new and antique Wishbone chairs by Hans Wegner.
At right, the family dines at a mid-century walnut table found on eBay, seated at a mix of new and antique Wishbone chairs by Hans Wegner.
"There's a sort of peacefulness that envelops you," says Sam Ferris of the house he grew up in, show in 1955.
"There's a sort of peacefulness that envelops you," says Sam Ferris of the house he grew up in, show in 1955.
The view as it appears today.
The view as it appears today.
Set cover photo