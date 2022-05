In Tokyo, Japan, where the houses are crammed cheek by jowl, two old friends from architecture school have created a 793-square-foot home out of canted concrete boxes. The resident works from an Alvar Aalto table in the living and dining area, adjacent to the small kitchen against one wall. He saved on some elements, such as the plywood cabinetry, and splurged on others, such as the Finn Juhl chairs and Vilhelm Lauritzen lamp. Photo by Iwan Baan.