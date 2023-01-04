The rooms are aligned with—and take advantage of—the course of the sun. In the morning, the east-facing kitchen fills with sunshine. Strong midday light hits the rear facade, which provides shade for the staircase at the entrance,. A small terrace to the west provides a place to sit and watch the sunset—or guests can view the spectacle through windows placed near the built-in queen-size bed. The dark-stained wood across the interior “minimizes reflections and lets the views of the surrounding nature become the main feature of each room,