Living room
Photographer: Michael Moran
Work It “We wanted to open up the back of the house, but there’s nothing to look at,” says Dana. “So we decided to put something in our yard as a focal point, to create our own view.” The architects came up with a glass-walled studio, which Dana uses as her home office. The architects mounted a steel I-beam that spans the yard, with holes drilled at eight-inch intervals for maximum flexibility of use. Right now it’s used for Ikea play equipment, but later they plan to hang a hammock and a movie screen. ikea.com
After gutting the interior to create an open floor plan, the Habilis crew installed reclaimed wood flooring that the homeowners had sourced. They painted the walls Strong White by Farrow & Ball and installed a custom metal stairs railing from local welder Joan of Arc. The stove is a Hwam Classic 7.
