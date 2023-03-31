SubscribeSign In
An outdoor shower is backed by a large piece of steel left to weather in the elements.
An outdoor shower is backed by a large piece of steel left to weather in the elements.
Rocky Knob Sauna iterations and typology research
Rocky Knob Sauna iterations and typology research
Stuart got the idea to install cork countertops and flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms after visiting friends in the Hamptons.
Stuart got the idea to install cork countertops and flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms after visiting friends in the Hamptons.
The project mixes different grades of plywood as a demonstration for Tim and his architectural clients.
The project mixes different grades of plywood as a demonstration for Tim and his architectural clients.