Nestron’s Cube Two X is as spacious and it is space-age.
The rear curtain wall system opens to an outdoor patio raised above the tree-covered landscape.
In Sunnyvale, California, architect Ryan Leidner cracked open a 1962 Eichler with a crisp remodel flush with foliage. He replaced the home’s vertical plywood facade with one-inch strips of American red cedar set at two depths. The rhythmic slats conceal a garage door that swings open on a hidden hinge. At the entryway, two massive panes of frosted glass shimmer with light and shadow from the atrium inside. Homeowners Isabelle Olsson and Matthaeus Krenn stand out front.
Rian and Melissa Jorgensen's 2 Bar House in Menlo Park boasts all the usual green design suspects: energy-efficient lighting, good insulation, renewable material finishes, radiant heat, and the roof is pre-wired for future PV panels. Executed by Feldman Architecture, the house requires only natural lighting during the day which keeps energy costs way down. Still, the most stunning aspect of the green design is the living roof planted with succulents, aloe, viviums, and ice plants. "I'm absolutely glad that we did it," says Melissa. "It turned out so well and I really enjoy sitting up there and taking advantage of it as much as I can. It's very peaceful." Read more about this total remodel here.
From a distance, the grass-covered roof disappears into the native landscape.
A second green roof is planted with sedum and plays host to one of the family’s favorite spots: a hammock. Bentheim suggested adding a trellis overhead to soften and balance the appearance of the facade.
Native grasses such as red fescue and California oat dot the landscape surrounding the house.
Rian and Melissa Jorgensen's 2 Bar House in Menlo Park boasts all the usual green design suspects: energy-efficient lighting, good insulation, renewable material finishes, radiant heat, and the roof is pre-wired for future PV panels. Still, one of the homeowner's favorite aspect of green design is the living roof planted with succulents, aloe, viviums, and ice plants.
The concrete, steel, and glass house is divided into two distinct public and private halves.
Emilio Fuscaldo sits in the garden outside the brick house that he designed for himself and his partner, Anna Krien, on a small subdivided lot in Coburg, a suburb north of Melbourne, Australia.
Embedded in the desert, this Marmol Radziner–designed prefab home for a Las Vegas casino executive features a James Turrell pyramidal Skyspace structure.
Simpatico Homes founder Seth Krubiner has lived in the prefab company’s nearly net-zero prototype since it was customized and lifted onsite in 2011.
Inspired by LivingHomes’ RK2 model, this custom prefab-hybrid home in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, was made for actor Will Arnett by Plant Prefab.
A pair of Icelandic prefab pioneers deliver an efficient family home in Culver City. Building smarter is at the heart of everything designers Tryggvi Thorsteinsson and Erla Dögg Ingjaldsdóttir do. Whether they’re testing the limits of indoor/outdoor living or developing a prefabricated wall system that they hope will make traditional wood framing a thing of the past, the founders of the Santa Monica design studio Minarc are consumed with making structures stronger, lighter, and more efficient.
The Living Vehicle 2022 is topped with solar panels and packed with flexible spaces that live larger than its 232 square feet.
Top 9 Gardens of 2020: The verdant spaces nominated for the Dwell Design Awards help enliven their biophilic homes.
Local artist Daphne Pulsifer and her partner, Daniel, hand-built the home in 2003 and have since used it as a family retreat. An abundance of wildlife, including various species of birds and deer, frequently visit the surrounding landscape.
Perched atop a rocky two-acre lot overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the enchanting 1957 home is now seeking a whopping $12.5 million.
Dressed with modest rusted metal, the triple-gabled roof divides the 1,750-square-foot home into three zones: a workshop, a retreat, and a forum. A large concrete base serves as both an open carport and main entryway.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
Listed for the first time in 30 years, John Lautner’s Tyler House is a timeless dwelling set on a secluded lot just minutes from Ventura Boulevard.
"Radical sustainability
Designed in 1980, the partially sunken Sunburst Residence keeps a low profile—and a low carbon footprint.
In the kitchen, both the timber frame and cabinetry are made of Douglas fir. “We wanted to keep the material palette limited,” says architect and homeowner Sherry Scott. A ladder leads to a loft that doubles as an office and extra sleeping space. The custom sectional in the living area is by Bimma Loft.
A striking compound in the 9,500-acre Galisteo Basin Preserve acts as a refuge for a retiree with her family and friends. It even has a stable for her treasured horses, too.
The position of the garage creates a clear axis that marks the main entrance to the residence. It follows the same axis as the preexisting access road, which allowed for the architects to mitigate impact on the site and surrounding landscape.
Susan Lankford created a custom headboard in Romo fabric for the primary bedroom, to accompany a custom bed. A Parachilna pendant and vintage lounge chair are on the far end of the room.
Over 1,700 square feet of steel decking wraps around the elevated home.
On a hillside in Los Angeles, architect Clive Wilkinson created a three-story home for himself, his wife, Elisabeth, and their children.
Architect couple Sherry Scott and John Kosich spent eight years building this vacation home in Truckee, California, complete with snow-friendly concrete and stone terraces. The star of the wood-dominated living room is the PH Artichoke pendant, designed by Poul Henningsen and manufactured by Louis Poulsen.
