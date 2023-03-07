Custom oak cabinetry in the kitchenette was given a modern treatment to balance the more rustic elements in the setting, like the ceiling and antique table-turned-kitchen island. The faucet is by Kingston Brass.
The interior contrasts the dark exterior with white plaster, allowing natural light to disperse throughout the home.
To save on costs and lower the home’s carbon footprint, the architects bypassed the need for a heating system by devising a series of volumes that could trap heat in smaller spaces, like the wool-wrapped bedroom.