An oversized pink soaking tub awaits at one of the far edges of the enclosed courtyard—offering an idyllic refuge to rest and relax after a refreshing dip in the nearby pool.
The Rothenberg Residence in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $1,495,000 by Benjamin Kahle of Deasy Penner Podley Real Estate.
Circa-period details, including hardwood floors and built-in bookshelves, dot the sprawling interior. The main living area also features one of the home's four original mantels.
