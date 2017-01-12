Mark Word Design did the landscaping, with an emphasis on water conservation. "It's about usage levels, but it's also about the way we treat storm water and runoff since it all goes back into our supply at the end of the cycle," designer Sarah Carr says. Word and his team chose plants that help reduce erosion, require little watering, and allow storm water to percolate. Mulch and living ground covers—including Big Blue liriope, marsilea, and Palisades zoysia turf—keep moisture within the soil and lower the temperature of the soil, protecting the roots of the live oak trees.
Mark Word Design did the landscaping, with an emphasis on water conservation. "It's about usage levels, but it's also about the way we treat storm water and runoff since it all goes back into our supply at the end of the cycle," designer Sarah Carr says. Word and his team chose plants that help reduce erosion, require little watering, and allow storm water to percolate. Mulch and living ground covers—including Big Blue liriope, marsilea, and Palisades zoysia turf—keep moisture within the soil and lower the temperature of the soil, protecting the roots of the live oak trees.
In consultation with the clients, Alterstudio opted to clad the house in local cypress rather than imported, FSC-certified ipe.
In consultation with the clients, Alterstudio opted to clad the house in local cypress rather than imported, FSC-certified ipe.
Alterstudio Architecture of Austin designed this house in the Texas capital for a young family of four.
Alterstudio Architecture of Austin designed this house in the Texas capital for a young family of four.
An extended wood terrace surrounds the pool, creating a courtyard setting.
An extended wood terrace surrounds the pool, creating a courtyard setting.
The master bedroom also has seamless outdoor access. The covered breezeway leads to the guest house, comprised of its own living space, kitchen, and bedroom, currently being used as an office.
The master bedroom also has seamless outdoor access. The covered breezeway leads to the guest house, comprised of its own living space, kitchen, and bedroom, currently being used as an office.
After Jason Lev of Ground Up Los Angeles made a name for himself with Tenants of the Trees, a trendy bar and private venue in the Silver Lake neighborhood, he brought his vision to the Phineas Residence, located in a cul-de-sac in Beverly Hills.
After Jason Lev of Ground Up Los Angeles made a name for himself with Tenants of the Trees, a trendy bar and private venue in the Silver Lake neighborhood, he brought his vision to the Phineas Residence, located in a cul-de-sac in Beverly Hills.
All of the stonework and brick were repaired or replaced.
All of the stonework and brick were repaired or replaced.
Designed in 1972 by local architect Edgar Waehrer, this home was renovated by creative director Ben Watson and his partner, painter Claudio Tschopp. As a later example of Northwest modernism, the home combined the clean lines and open plans of mid-century modernism with an emphasis on natural local materials and natural light. However, while the 16-foot ceilings in the home gave a sense of airiness, the plentiful wood paneling on the walls kept it dark and feeling damp, and so the couple bleached the walls to better reflect natural light.
Designed in 1972 by local architect Edgar Waehrer, this home was renovated by creative director Ben Watson and his partner, painter Claudio Tschopp. As a later example of Northwest modernism, the home combined the clean lines and open plans of mid-century modernism with an emphasis on natural local materials and natural light. However, while the 16-foot ceilings in the home gave a sense of airiness, the plentiful wood paneling on the walls kept it dark and feeling damp, and so the couple bleached the walls to better reflect natural light.
Natural light fills the home, which Watson and Tschopp decorated with a mix of modern classics, thrift-store finds, and more contemporary design pieces like the Cappellini couch.
Natural light fills the home, which Watson and Tschopp decorated with a mix of modern classics, thrift-store finds, and more contemporary design pieces like the Cappellini couch.
The facade is original to the 1930s house, and the couple rebuilt the annex, which houses the kitchen and bath.
The facade is original to the 1930s house, and the couple rebuilt the annex, which houses the kitchen and bath.
For their new kitchen, Michaël Verheyden and Saartje Vereecke incorporated a Smeg cooktop, oven, and range hood, stainless steel cabinets from Habitat, and personal accessories like a prototype goblet.
For their new kitchen, Michaël Verheyden and Saartje Vereecke incorporated a Smeg cooktop, oven, and range hood, stainless steel cabinets from Habitat, and personal accessories like a prototype goblet.
For the living room of their house in Genk, Belgium, Michaël Verheyden and Saartje Vereecke mixed furnishings of their own design with classic pieces. Their G55 sling chair and Michel Ducaroy’s Togo sofa for Ligne Roset are both clad in black leather.
For the living room of their house in Genk, Belgium, Michaël Verheyden and Saartje Vereecke mixed furnishings of their own design with classic pieces. Their G55 sling chair and Michel Ducaroy’s Togo sofa for Ligne Roset are both clad in black leather.
Set cover photo