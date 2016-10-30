Back in June, Dwell was kindly invited by Spanish tile manufacturer Porcelanosa to tour their impressive factory. We first highlighted their Krion solid surfaces and now we're back for more. Here are five tile designs that caught our eye.
A bright yellow and gray textile tile by Jordaan.
The Zebra textile tile by Jordaan.
Bernstein reconfigured the entryway to the street level; guests ascend to the main living space. Ironspot clay tile and FSC-certified cedar clads the facade.
Bold color is embraced in the home’s first bathroom, with tilework by Trend Mosiacs. Faucets are by Grohe and vanities are by Hastings. A Flos Glo-Ball pendant light illuminates the space.
As long as you’re within 150 feet of the missing laptop, tablet, keys purse, or wallet, you can open the app and a display will blink according to your proximity to the Tile.
Each account can monitor up to 8 Tiles.
They come with a double-sided adhesive so they can attach to flat surfaces, or hang from a keychain loop.
A downside is that each Tile’s power lasts for about a year and then the whole unit needs to be replaced—the batteries aren’t removable. Tile displays reminders when their life cycles are ending, and the company will send an envelope to return spent units for recycling. Tile is currently fulfilling pre-orders, with more units available online this summer.
The master bath is clad in Area tiles from Mirage.
Textile tiles by Ronel Jordaan-Cape Town winters are no joke. The temperature doesn't actually drop to the freezing point, but houses typically have poor insulation, and central heating is rare. Ronel Jordaan's new wool and cement tiles will be a remarkably cozy solution to radiant heat, although she says that they're working out a few details before installing them as flooring quite yet. For now, she's installing a wall of the tiles in a client's new house to give them the warm fuzzies.
HEXAGON WALL TILES
The wall and floor tile in the bathroom is from Statements Tile. The fixtures are Kohler.
In the bathroom, plain white tiles line the walls and ceiling. The floors are natural stone and the fixtures are by VOLA. Lassen built the sink himself.
The tiles are designed to be impervious to moisture, and spills and stains won’t seep through the carpet. For more information on FLOR, head to the brand's website.
Made from 100% post-consumer paper collected from local businesses, Vancouver-based firm Dear Human's Wallpapering tiles are easy to install and can be printed or painted with custom designs.
The entire room is surfaced in white mosaics from Hisbalit; the bath fixtures are brass and sourced from a local Czech retailer.
The office design was inspired by “blues, jazz and Bossa Nova." Tiled walls help optimize acoustics.
In the master bathroom, the cement floor tiles are by Mosaic House; the glazed subway tiles are from Daltile; and the trim is honed, vein-cut Montclair Danby marble. The Signature Hardware tub sits in a custom wood cradle designed to match the home’s timber frame; the fixtures are by Waterworks. The Twist stool is from Classic Country in nearby Hudson, New York.
The Salvatori marble tiles in the bathroom were added at the last minute, once everyone was confident that they would not put the project over budget.
Stockholm 815 by Erin Adams for Granada Tile, $8 per tile Granada has made a name for itself through its Mediterranean-themed offerings, but this cement piece is from its new foray into Nordic motifs.
A wall of three-inch-wide cedar slats contrasts with the tile backsplash.
A carpet of custom tile created by Navone punctuates a corridor on the first floor.
Sleek Concrete from Caesarstone provides a smooth backdrop for colorful accessories in the kitchen.
The ensuite master bathroom features Ann Sacks slate floor tile, contrasted with white Carrara marble that wraps the Kohler Tea for Two tub. The shower features tile from Heath Ceramics.
In the kids’ bath, Ann Sacks slate tile is again used on the floor, while Heath tile in a more playful Mango hue makes for a cheery wall feature. The tub is wrapped in Celador quartz, which continues up the surrounding walls. Tom Dixon Felt pendant lights hang outside the second-floor hallway.
Mexican encaustic tiles with a geometric floral pattern from Mosaicos Terra line the bathroom in Austin’s studio, where a full-height window near the wall-mounted shower provides a view to the expansive outdoor scenery. A vintage kewpie doll sculpture sits atop the custom terrazzo-and-granite counter; the steel mirror is from Artes de México.
Kohler's color swatches included Thunder, Caviar, Ember, and Sea Salt.
White Thassos floor and wall tile from thassos.com lines the bathroom surfaces. The vanity is custom, the sink and shower faucets are from Lacava, and the sink is Decolav. Photo by Frank Oudeman.
The tile is by Carter.
Renovating the old mill was a family effort, and Blee called on his sister Kate, a textile designer based in London, to lend a helping hand with the tile work. Kate's repertoire also extends to building installations, including a ceramic wall in the City and Islington Center for Lifelong Learning in North London. "She had several boxes left over," Blee recalls, "which meant another opportunity to use something that was lying around." The tiles, with finishes ranging from heavy glazes to matte coats, offered textural variety, which brother and sister used to "play around with the idea of reflection from the roof light."
Edith Heath, Oval tile, 1960s.
The outdoor fire pit.
The upstairs master bath is dark slate tiles, red walls, and gold vintage accents.
This bathroom, tiled in bright blue mosaic to offset the home’s limited materials and color palette, calls for a simple vanity. The sinks, toilets, and tubs are by Villeroy & Boch, while the faucets and towel rails are by Grohe and Avenir, respectively.
