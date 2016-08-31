The opening between the living room and dining area was enlarged and large custom upholstered acoustical panels were added to create a flexible bedroom.
The opening between the living room and dining area was enlarged and large custom upholstered acoustical panels were added to create a flexible bedroom.
“Keeping the kitchen and bathrooms simple saved money for the important things,” Harkness explains. They went with a soothing color palette and hardware from Reece.
“Keeping the kitchen and bathrooms simple saved money for the important things,” Harkness explains. They went with a soothing color palette and hardware from Reece.
Set cover photo