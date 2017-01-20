Mark Fekete and Viviana de Loera of MARK+VIVI transformed a former tire shop in the Verdun borough of Montreal into a welcoming home-office, exposing beams on the ground floor and making liberal use of locally sourced Canadian plywood.
Regain focus and boost your productivity—here, we walk you through seven steps to soundproofing your home office.
Mike's second-floor office features locally-sourced cabinetry.
Photo credit: Dale Christopher Lang PhD AIAP
Concrete is used for the walls and ceiling and stone for the floors to maintain an urban, industrial feeling.