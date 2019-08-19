Subtly textured and tonal, a metal backsplash can be a great idea in a range of spaces, from industrial to moody and sombre. In this particular kitchen, the backsplash and drawer pulls were fabricated by 12th Avenue Iron. The cooktop is by Miele.
Subtly textured and tonal, a metal backsplash can be a great idea in a range of spaces, from industrial to moody and sombre. In this particular kitchen, the backsplash and drawer pulls were fabricated by 12th Avenue Iron. The cooktop is by Miele.
The owners of this home selected a geometric-patterned glass tile backsplash by Island Stone. The glass tile keeps the space bright, and the pattern adds interest.
The owners of this home selected a geometric-patterned glass tile backsplash by Island Stone. The glass tile keeps the space bright, and the pattern adds interest.
Nature is core to the Tiny House. Mountains decorate the exterior and a lush, native garden surrounds it.
Nature is core to the Tiny House. Mountains decorate the exterior and a lush, native garden surrounds it.
This award-winning home by New York–based West Chin Architects is situated on a narrow corner lot in a Long Island neighborhood. The cedar-clad residence features a garage-style glass door that opens to welcome the salty sea breeze from the neighboring beach.
This award-winning home by New York–based West Chin Architects is situated on a narrow corner lot in a Long Island neighborhood. The cedar-clad residence features a garage-style glass door that opens to welcome the salty sea breeze from the neighboring beach.
The home is surrounded by a modern wooden fence that matches the cedar plank siding found on the second floor of the home.
The home is surrounded by a modern wooden fence that matches the cedar plank siding found on the second floor of the home.
A stone walkway weaves through a grassy, terraced backyard, which is studded with mature trees and complete with a flat lawn, al fresco dining area, and a walled courtyard surrounding an oversized pool, spa, and hills.
A stone walkway weaves through a grassy, terraced backyard, which is studded with mature trees and complete with a flat lawn, al fresco dining area, and a walled courtyard surrounding an oversized pool, spa, and hills.
The private entrance leads to the backyard.
The private entrance leads to the backyard.
A look at the actor's former bedroom.
A look at the actor's former bedroom.
It is just a few steps away from the room where the iconic young actor lived.
It is just a few steps away from the room where the iconic young actor lived.
The spacious guest suite also features a fireplace.
The spacious guest suite also features a fireplace.
Steps lead down to the guest suite quarters, which has a private entrance. This is where James Dean resided during his stay at the home.
Steps lead down to the guest suite quarters, which has a private entrance. This is where James Dean resided during his stay at the home.
This bedroom even has its own wood-burning fireplace.
This bedroom even has its own wood-burning fireplace.
One of the four bedrooms.
One of the four bedrooms.
A look into the master bath.
A look into the master bath.
The master suite boasts dual walk-in closets and an elegant ensuite bathroom.
The master suite boasts dual walk-in closets and an elegant ensuite bathroom.
The light-filled dining area.
The light-filled dining area.
The kitchen.
The kitchen.
The living room opens to an airy enclosed sunroom.
The living room opens to an airy enclosed sunroom.
The elegant white-stucco living room is accented with exposed wood beams and anchored by a wood-burning fireplace.
The elegant white-stucco living room is accented with exposed wood beams and anchored by a wood-burning fireplace.
The pristine home has been recently restored, maintaining its period charm and character and infusing it with contemporary style.
The pristine home has been recently restored, maintaining its period charm and character and infusing it with contemporary style.
The Hollywood Hills home sits on a high bluff and features stunning canyon views.
The Hollywood Hills home sits on a high bluff and features stunning canyon views.
The open chef’s kitchen boasts Carrara marble countertops, Viking appliances, and flows into a light-infused dining area.
The open chef’s kitchen boasts Carrara marble countertops, Viking appliances, and flows into a light-infused dining area.
A fluted glass partition separates an intimate lounge area adjacent the front lobby from the main public space.
A fluted glass partition separates an intimate lounge area adjacent the front lobby from the main public space.
The open living/dining/kitchen area features a wall of glass, post-and-beam vaulted ceilings, Eichler's signature brick fireplace, as well as radiant floor heating throughout.
The open living/dining/kitchen area features a wall of glass, post-and-beam vaulted ceilings, Eichler's signature brick fireplace, as well as radiant floor heating throughout.
Sited on a flat lot, the property includes two generous, enclosed yards that can accommodate expansions or the addition of a pool.
Sited on a flat lot, the property includes two generous, enclosed yards that can accommodate expansions or the addition of a pool.
The kitchen now opens out to a courtyard and outdoor dining area thanks to large glass doors.
The kitchen now opens out to a courtyard and outdoor dining area thanks to large glass doors.
In the 1980s, the retreat was made up of three tiny pavilions linked by wooden platforms. By 2003, the pavilions had been connected by a unifying roof, creating a single form grounded onto the hillside and projecting out over the landscape.
In the 1980s, the retreat was made up of three tiny pavilions linked by wooden platforms. By 2003, the pavilions had been connected by a unifying roof, creating a single form grounded onto the hillside and projecting out over the landscape.
8. "How often do I like to communicate with my realtor and what's the best way to do so?" "Your agent should know how you like to check in and by what method—text, email, or phone,” explains Hoffman. “The biggest complaints we hear from clients who have worked with other agents is that their agent did not communicate with them in the way they wanted."
8. "How often do I like to communicate with my realtor and what's the best way to do so?" "Your agent should know how you like to check in and by what method—text, email, or phone,” explains Hoffman. “The biggest complaints we hear from clients who have worked with other agents is that their agent did not communicate with them in the way they wanted."
In the kitchen, the showstopping ceiling’s herringbone pattern is echoed by the terra-cotta tiles on the floor. Architect Michael O’Sullivan, who designed the steel-and-glass kitchen cabinets, the table, and the pendant lights (made by Lava Glass), further amped up the richness of the room by specifying an onyx kitchen island. Interior designer Yvette Jay, a collaborator and classmate of O’Sullivan, kept her material palette “tight and limited. I had to restrict myself so that everything here ties in with the architecture.”
In the kitchen, the showstopping ceiling’s herringbone pattern is echoed by the terra-cotta tiles on the floor. Architect Michael O’Sullivan, who designed the steel-and-glass kitchen cabinets, the table, and the pendant lights (made by Lava Glass), further amped up the richness of the room by specifying an onyx kitchen island. Interior designer Yvette Jay, a collaborator and classmate of O’Sullivan, kept her material palette “tight and limited. I had to restrict myself so that everything here ties in with the architecture.”

22 more saves

Set cover photo