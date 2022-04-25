Noticing a void in the market, he partnered with renowned Australian architect and champion of sustainability, Peter Stutchbury, on Dimensions X, a start-up offering responsible, affordable, and architecturally-pleasing pre-crafted homes at the click of a button.
Noticing a void in the market, he partnered with renowned Australian architect and champion of sustainability, Peter Stutchbury, on Dimensions X, a start-up offering responsible, affordable, and architecturally-pleasing pre-crafted homes at the click of a button.
Instead of installing rooftop solar panels, Alqadi and his friend and partner in the venture, Hillary Flur, built a “solar tree” to provide energy.
Instead of installing rooftop solar panels, Alqadi and his friend and partner in the venture, Hillary Flur, built a “solar tree” to provide energy.
Situated on a small-footprint site on the banks of the Westport River, Mark Lawton Architecture constructed a high-functioning home for a total of $851,000.
Situated on a small-footprint site on the banks of the Westport River, Mark Lawton Architecture constructed a high-functioning home for a total of $851,000.
The Fish Camp acts as the couple’s forest getaway, just a quarter mile from their main house.
The Fish Camp acts as the couple’s forest getaway, just a quarter mile from their main house.
Why Now, More Than Ever, the ADU Is the Future of Home: Whether it serves as an investment, backyard office, or intergenerational housing, the accessory dwelling unit (ADU) has never made more sense.
Why Now, More Than Ever, the ADU Is the Future of Home: Whether it serves as an investment, backyard office, or intergenerational housing, the accessory dwelling unit (ADU) has never made more sense.
The architects specified an aluminum roof that “ghosts” the structure—it’s a material that recalls the typical use of corrugated metal on agricultural buildings, yet it subtly contrasts with the historic form. “It’s not quite what you’d use on a normal barn,” says Powell.
The architects specified an aluminum roof that “ghosts” the structure—it’s a material that recalls the typical use of corrugated metal on agricultural buildings, yet it subtly contrasts with the historic form. “It’s not quite what you’d use on a normal barn,” says Powell.
"The owner wanted the front door to match the same yellow of Caterpillar, the heavy machinery company,
"The owner wanted the front door to match the same yellow of Caterpillar, the heavy machinery company,
A diagram of Spacecube's Adaptable Living series, which breaks down into a series of small 20-square-meter boxes that can be collated and expanded in myriad configurations.
A diagram of Spacecube's Adaptable Living series, which breaks down into a series of small 20-square-meter boxes that can be collated and expanded in myriad configurations.
A striking compound in the 9,500-acre Galisteo Basin Preserve acts as a refuge for a retiree with her family and friends. It even has a stable for her treasured horses, too.
A striking compound in the 9,500-acre Galisteo Basin Preserve acts as a refuge for a retiree with her family and friends. It even has a stable for her treasured horses, too.
The bold yet minimalist residence sits lightly on the land and engages with the surrounding scenery.
The bold yet minimalist residence sits lightly on the land and engages with the surrounding scenery.
The public areas are completely exposed to the wooded ravine.
The public areas are completely exposed to the wooded ravine.
ESCAPE's new line of all-electric tiny homes are finished with white birch flooring, walls, and ceilings. The pale wood tone offers a fresh aesthetic that ties to nature.
ESCAPE's new line of all-electric tiny homes are finished with white birch flooring, walls, and ceilings. The pale wood tone offers a fresh aesthetic that ties to nature.
There is even the possibility to create single, independent units as cabin-like retreats.
There is even the possibility to create single, independent units as cabin-like retreats.
The getaway protrudes like a sculpture from the hillside.
The getaway protrudes like a sculpture from the hillside.
In October 2017, the catastrophic Nuns fire incinerated the ’70s-era A-frame in Napa County, California, that had served as a family retreat for 20 years and that the owners, who are mostly retired, were in the process of turning into their permanent home. (When the fire hit, the couple had already brought nearly all their family keepsakes and heirlooms, making the loss especially poignant.) Working with architectural designer Brandon Jørgensen, the couple turned the loss into a chance to build what is now their permanent home with fire resistance baked into the design.
In October 2017, the catastrophic Nuns fire incinerated the ’70s-era A-frame in Napa County, California, that had served as a family retreat for 20 years and that the owners, who are mostly retired, were in the process of turning into their permanent home. (When the fire hit, the couple had already brought nearly all their family keepsakes and heirlooms, making the loss especially poignant.) Working with architectural designer Brandon Jørgensen, the couple turned the loss into a chance to build what is now their permanent home with fire resistance baked into the design.
The compact house is sheathed in cypress, glass, and copper and features an expandable roof.
The compact house is sheathed in cypress, glass, and copper and features an expandable roof.
Eivind Bøhn’s cabin on the outskirts of Hardangervidda National Park is a modern update of the classic Norwegian <i>hytte</i>. The design, by Snøhetta architect Øystein Tveter, features a sod-covered roof that blends with the grassy hillside in warmer months.
hytte
A floor-to-ceiling white ceramic brick fireplace helps section the living room from the main-floor bedroom. Mint-green pocket doors slide up or down, creating both privacy and openness.
A floor-to-ceiling white ceramic brick fireplace helps section the living room from the main-floor bedroom. Mint-green pocket doors slide up or down, creating both privacy and openness.
Designed by Trias, the 215-square-foot Minima prefab packs the versatility of a Swiss army knife.
Designed by Trias, the 215-square-foot Minima prefab packs the versatility of a Swiss army knife.
A bespoke pivot door with its custom fittings.
A bespoke pivot door with its custom fittings.
Cape Long lights by Cedar and Moss illuminate the kitchen, which features dark Dekton countertops and Thonet Bentwood counter stools.
Cape Long lights by Cedar and Moss illuminate the kitchen, which features dark Dekton countertops and Thonet Bentwood counter stools.
Breathe selected simple, durable interior materials for what had been a simple glass box. (Bread and coffee not included with purchase.)
Breathe selected simple, durable interior materials for what had been a simple glass box. (Bread and coffee not included with purchase.)
Floor Plan of House by the Cautín River by Iragüen Viñuela Arquitectos
Floor Plan of House by the Cautín River by Iragüen Viñuela Arquitectos
The 750-square-foot accessory dwelling unit (ADU) that Bo Sundius and Hisako Ichiki of BunchADU designed in Los Angeles’s Atwater Village is filled with bright colors that help to designate the spaces within the small backyard home.
The 750-square-foot accessory dwelling unit (ADU) that Bo Sundius and Hisako Ichiki of BunchADU designed in Los Angeles’s Atwater Village is filled with bright colors that help to designate the spaces within the small backyard home.
Eclipse founder Justin Draplin explains his scheme for the 399-square-foot dwellings that include sustainable features such as solar power, in addition to spacious and flexible interiors.
Eclipse founder Justin Draplin explains his scheme for the 399-square-foot dwellings that include sustainable features such as solar power, in addition to spacious and flexible interiors.
The kitchen anchors the home as the central hub — cementing its importance in the family’s life. With light streaming in from the skylight above, a circular island includes recessed Bocci outlets at the perimeter to power dedicated workstations for Meera’s baking classes. “I love the kitchen. It’s probably my favorite spot,” she says. “Baking brings me joy.”
The kitchen anchors the home as the central hub — cementing its importance in the family’s life. With light streaming in from the skylight above, a circular island includes recessed Bocci outlets at the perimeter to power dedicated workstations for Meera’s baking classes. “I love the kitchen. It’s probably my favorite spot,” she says. “Baking brings me joy.”

107 more saves

Set cover photo